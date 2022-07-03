 Skip to content

Pain Party update for 3 July 2022

Pain Party Hotfix 3

Pain Party Hotfix 3 · Build 9053470

This is the third hotfix for Pain Party resolving a few game breaking issues and some issues that are annoying.

  • Fixed final boss broken phase

  • Fixed falling into the endless void on the final boss

  • Fixed broken ending

  • Fixed one steam achievement

  • Fixed audio volume saved settings not being applied after saved

  • Fixed videos not playing

  • Fixed goose trap hitbox

  • Added ready up in multiplayer (When every player is ready the game will start in 3 seconds)

  • Added showing player count on multiplayer start up

Cheers
Icehelm

