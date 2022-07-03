Pain Party Hotfix 3

This is the third hotfix for Pain Party resolving a few game breaking issues and some issues that are annoying.
-
Fixed final boss broken phase
-
Fixed falling into the endless void on the final boss
-
Fixed broken ending
-
Fixed one steam achievement
-
Fixed audio volume saved settings not being applied after saved
-
Fixed videos not playing
-
Fixed goose trap hitbox
-
Added ready up in multiplayer (When every player is ready the game will start in 3 seconds)
-
Added showing player count on multiplayer start up
Cheers
Icehelm
Changed files in this update