Build 9053262 · Last edited 3 July 2022 – 18:09:06 UTC

Features:

Added wind to trees.

Added icons for Turnip, Beet and Carrot Greens.

Changes:

Fruit seeds now drop instantly on harvest instead of on consuming the fruit.

Buffed Corn, Wheat, Rye, Oats, Barley harvest amount.

Soy, Wheat, Rye, Oats and Barley now generate more stacks on harvest for easier trait generation.

Bugfixes:

Fixed medium crops spawning inside Stone Crop Plots

Fixed crops ignoring the wind intensity.