- Competitors are now less likely to build their own raw materials and intermediate products and more willing to buy from other corporations
- When looking at building layouts, the unit grid now shows the layout
- Building Layouts can be made for all buildings except offices
- It wasn't possible to merge two corporations if neither was the player's corporation
- Max number of years increased from 50 to 100
- If a loan was paid back manually, interest wasn't charged for the current month.
- Find supplier window, corporation filter now includes Seaport (for imported goods)
- Inventory unit visualizes max level
- Inventory value incorrectly included freight for some buildings
- AI doesn't switch suppliers so often
- Rare Earth Minerals are now slightly more valuable
- Store manager icon incorrectly showed in non-Store buildings
- Information guide updates
- Minor fixes
CEO update for 3 July 2022
Patch notes, 0.3.47
Patchnotes via Steam Community
