CEO update for 3 July 2022

Patch notes, 0.3.47

Share · View all patches · Build 9053144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Competitors are now less likely to build their own raw materials and intermediate products and more willing to buy from other corporations
  • When looking at building layouts, the unit grid now shows the layout
  • Building Layouts can be made for all buildings except offices
  • It wasn't possible to merge two corporations if neither was the player's corporation
  • Max number of years increased from 50 to 100
  • If a loan was paid back manually, interest wasn't charged for the current month.
  • Find supplier window, corporation filter now includes Seaport (for imported goods)
  • Inventory unit visualizes max level
  • Inventory value incorrectly included freight for some buildings
  • AI doesn't switch suppliers so often
  • Rare Earth Minerals are now slightly more valuable
  • Store manager icon incorrectly showed in non-Store buildings
  • Information guide updates
  • Minor fixes
