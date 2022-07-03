- Adjusted mid-combat descriptive text to be less random and added more variants to cycle through. As a result, the text should repeat words less often and feel more varied.
- Improved the UI. (Gallery now shows all CG on one screen. Increased the number of save slots.)
- Updated Ren'Py engine from 7.4.2 to 8.0.0 and streamlined code to hopefully make the game run faster and more efficiently.
Magebuster: Amorous Augury update for 3 July 2022
Version 1.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
