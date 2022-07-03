 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FILF update for 3 July 2022

FILF V0.14a

Share · View all patches · Build 9052831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

I have the first update for FILF for you! Enjoy some new repeatable/story scene content for Melissa/Samantha/Diane/Delia. Enjoy!

V0.14 Notes:

  • 4 New repeatable scenes for Samantha (One for each part of the day)
  • 4 New repeatable scenes for Melissa (One for each part of the day)
  • Two new scenes focused around Diane/Delia. Main story content with hints of
    what's to come
  • Fixed a bug that let you give Lingerie to Melissa without you even buying it
  • Fixed a bug that wouldn't remove the last 'Vote Diane' sign from your inventory
  • Fixed a few gallery scene bugs that messed things up when viewing them
  • Many Spelling/Grammar mistakes fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1949982
  • Loading history…
Depot 1949983
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link