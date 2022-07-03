FILF V0.14a

Hey everyone,
I have the first update for FILF for you! Enjoy some new repeatable/story scene content for Melissa/Samantha/Diane/Delia. Enjoy!
V0.14 Notes:
- 4 New repeatable scenes for Samantha (One for each part of the day)
- 4 New repeatable scenes for Melissa (One for each part of the day)
- Two new scenes focused around Diane/Delia. Main story content with hints of
what's to come
- Fixed a bug that let you give Lingerie to Melissa without you even buying it
- Fixed a bug that wouldn't remove the last 'Vote Diane' sign from your inventory
- Fixed a few gallery scene bugs that messed things up when viewing them
- Many Spelling/Grammar mistakes fixed
Changed files in this update