Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 3 July 2022

Minor Patch (version remains at 10.1.8)

This minor release contains the following bug fixes and updates:

  • Added user control over runner advancement when entering DROPK in the Board Game Companion. For example, DROPKR21 specifies that the runner on second advances one base on the play.
  • When entering a sacrifice hit in the Board Game Companion, you can now specify a throwing error by adding E, E, or E to the end of the command.
  • Popups can now be specified without including ‘U’ (e.g., P6).
  • You can now choose to only specify one fielder for the ground ball command. In this case, the second fielder will default to 3 (e.g., G6 becomes G63).
  • Fixed a minor bug with the Board Game Companion "bunt beats it out for a single" command.
  • Updated the Board Game Companion cheat sheet.

Note the version number will remain at 10.1.8 after this update.

