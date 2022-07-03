Minor Patch (version remains at 10.1.8)

This minor release contains the following bug fixes and updates:
- Added user control over runner advancement when entering DROPK in the Board Game Companion. For example, DROPKR21 specifies that the runner on second advances one base on the play.
- When entering a sacrifice hit in the Board Game Companion, you can now specify a throwing error by adding E, E, or E to the end of the command.
- Popups can now be specified without including ‘U’ (e.g., P6).
- You can now choose to only specify one fielder for the ground ball command. In this case, the second fielder will default to 3 (e.g., G6 becomes G63).
- Fixed a minor bug with the Board Game Companion "bunt beats it out for a single" command.
- Updated the Board Game Companion cheat sheet.
Note the version number will remain at 10.1.8 after this update.
Changed files in this update