Anomalous update for 3 July 2022

Anomalous Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9052718 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

AI - Overall AI has been improved significantly.

  • Stub characters have the ability to jump to set location for quicker access to player or to get away from gunfights. They can also do both melee and projectile attacks.
  • Crawlers have a pouncing ability when near players.
  • All enemies use circle strafe tactics occasionally
  • Enemies that throw projectiles with an arc have had the physics reworked to prevent the varying speeds that was casued ( short throws were slower speed, long throws were faster speeds)
  • Fast zombies are much more agile and use jump movements often to move around

Visuals - Weapon and character enhancements


  • Characters that throw fireballs at you as well as the two armed lazer shooters have been changed to a “Stub” - a Kosolov Industrial science division atrocity. Featuring brand new models and updated animations
  • Weapon Materials improved. You will notice more details as well as object ‘shininess’ appearing. Specular map intensity reduced throughout to improve the look of a “retro 90s rendered in modern style”.

Animation - overhauled animation for a lot of weapons

  • New set of animations for Stalker character
  • New set of animations for zombies
  • New Grenade Launcher animations
  • New Rocket launcher animations
  • New Crossbow animations
  • New Machinegun animations
  • New Pistol animations
  • New Super shotgun animations
  • Capsule / Hit box of Stalker increased in size
  • Crawlers now have ragdoll physics

FX

  • More chonky gibs from enemies on general
  • New blood particle FX
  • Enemies have a finisher sound effect added on death
  • Sounds improved. Levels balanced and some gibbing soundfx added
  • Prevented multiple player hit effects in a single frame causing stacked hurt sounds. This may have been noticeable when getting hit by Shotgun soldiers when the hurt are significantly louder
  • Turrets have new shooting sfx

Balance

  • Grenade Launcher fire rate slowed down
  • Self damage adjusted
  • Shotgun and Super shotgun uses a spread pattern rather than random directional offsets
  • Zombie stagger animations cut to 2 seconds. Fixed idle-ness after staggering
  • No walking anymore. Only running. Who even walks?

Levels

  • E1m2 Combat encounter before going into the facility modified to make the zombie fight more varied and interesting
  • E1M8 had ammo types for unimplemented weapons removed
  • E1M8 old types of zombies removed
  • E1M1 has a secret that can be accessible from the room underneath it. Fixed
  • E1M3 control room textures updated

BUG FIX

  • Enemy soldier animations are now playing when firing weapons
  • Various updated menus for slightly more compact menus and easier readability
  • Changing FOV settings save
  • Projectiles with AOE have had logic reworked. AOE is wider with no damage falloff currently.
  • Fixed broken Volume classes again
  • Rocket projectile explosion sound effects fixed
  • Enemy soldier weapons hide on death. Can confuse player as they look like pickups
  • Stub Shooters balancing. More health slightly slower
  • Graphics menu populates settings on opening fix
