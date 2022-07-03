Anomalous Update

AI - Overall AI has been improved significantly.
- Stub characters have the ability to jump to set location for quicker access to player or to get away from gunfights. They can also do both melee and projectile attacks.
- Crawlers have a pouncing ability when near players.
- All enemies use circle strafe tactics occasionally
- Enemies that throw projectiles with an arc have had the physics reworked to prevent the varying speeds that was casued ( short throws were slower speed, long throws were faster speeds)
- Fast zombies are much more agile and use jump movements often to move around
Visuals - Weapon and character enhancements
- Characters that throw fireballs at you as well as the two armed lazer shooters have been changed to a “Stub” - a Kosolov Industrial science division atrocity. Featuring brand new models and updated animations
- Weapon Materials improved. You will notice more details as well as object ‘shininess’ appearing. Specular map intensity reduced throughout to improve the look of a “retro 90s rendered in modern style”.
Animation - overhauled animation for a lot of weapons
- New set of animations for Stalker character
- New set of animations for zombies
- New Grenade Launcher animations
- New Rocket launcher animations
- New Crossbow animations
- New Machinegun animations
- New Pistol animations
- New Super shotgun animations
- Capsule / Hit box of Stalker increased in size
- Crawlers now have ragdoll physics
FX
- More chonky gibs from enemies on general
- New blood particle FX
- Enemies have a finisher sound effect added on death
- Sounds improved. Levels balanced and some gibbing soundfx added
- Prevented multiple player hit effects in a single frame causing stacked hurt sounds. This may have been noticeable when getting hit by Shotgun soldiers when the hurt are significantly louder
- Turrets have new shooting sfx
Balance
- Grenade Launcher fire rate slowed down
- Self damage adjusted
- Shotgun and Super shotgun uses a spread pattern rather than random directional offsets
- Zombie stagger animations cut to 2 seconds. Fixed idle-ness after staggering
- No walking anymore. Only running. Who even walks?
Levels
- E1m2 Combat encounter before going into the facility modified to make the zombie fight more varied and interesting
- E1M8 had ammo types for unimplemented weapons removed
- E1M8 old types of zombies removed
- E1M1 has a secret that can be accessible from the room underneath it. Fixed
- E1M3 control room textures updated
BUG FIX
- Enemy soldier animations are now playing when firing weapons
- Various updated menus for slightly more compact menus and easier readability
- Changing FOV settings save
- Projectiles with AOE have had logic reworked. AOE is wider with no damage falloff currently.
- Fixed broken Volume classes again
- Rocket projectile explosion sound effects fixed
- Enemy soldier weapons hide on death. Can confuse player as they look like pickups
- Stub Shooters balancing. More health slightly slower
- Graphics menu populates settings on opening fix
