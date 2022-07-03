Update: NEW CARDS and other improvements

Hey everyone,
here is a list of updates from last months:
- New card - Skillful Touch
- New card - Backbreaker
- New card - Bulky Armor
- Fixed: The character would sometimes stop moving when bumping into walls and obstacles. This would make players get damaged by fire or spikes by accident. Now, thats fixed and the character continues to move smoothly.
- Boss end game credits fixed.
- Fixed: Cards hover scaling would sometimes not work in deck or reward screens.
- Weaken logic redone: Still works the same for players, just more efficiently.
- Updated project version.
- Some other clarity improvements and small visual adjustments.
- Enemy shield now resets properly at end of combats.
- Small balancing changes.
Have a great summer everyone :)
Changed files in this update