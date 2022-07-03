 Skip to content

Archons of Doom update for 3 July 2022

Scenario improvements and a few bug fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 9052427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Lady of Law has her ranged attack strengthened so she feels more satisfying to use.
  • The Sandstone map has been improved to add some more 'easy footing' and phoenix feathers, making getting around it quicker. The hidden building with one way in now has a back way, too.
  • You can now fire through small piles of rocks and rock gems because it was confusing that they blocked this.
  • The player's Mana Crystals are shown in gray when less than seven, instead of white.
  • Some more bug fixes around Sandworms swallowing creatures.
