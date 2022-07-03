 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Army of One : War Worlds update for 3 July 2022

Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9052371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Shooting system.

Vest and helmet system.

Various Fix and Improvements

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link