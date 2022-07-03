Updated version 0.16

Fixed:

● Fixed a bug where brigand suppression missions could be assigned to already deployed personnel.

● And some other detail bugs.

Optimization:

● Continue to optimize the algorithms of war.

● AI forces may unilaterally terminate trade relations.

● The encircle net initiator must be a border country.

● And some other details.

The current version has basically cleared the obvious bugs, and the main focus will be on the development of new content. The next update with new content will be around the end of August. If you find any bugs during operation, please send them to the group to help improve, thank you!