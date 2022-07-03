 Skip to content

Pirate Souls update for 3 July 2022

Improvements & Fixes 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES
Improved login logic.

CHANGES
Increased Soul Energy drop rate.
Reduced Soul Energy requierement for T2 skills.
Increased the amount of metal rounds per rock pieces.
Removed berries cost to some of the cook's recipes.

