Improvements & Fixes 2

FIXES
Improved login logic.
CHANGES
Increased Soul Energy drop rate.
Reduced Soul Energy requierement for T2 skills.
Increased the amount of metal rounds per rock pieces.
Removed berries cost to some of the cook's recipes.
