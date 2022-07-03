 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 3 July 2022

Bugfixes and Story Save/Load on main branch

Share · View all patches · Build 9051952 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Reworked main menu UI to provide a better level selection (was already in testing)
  • Save/load for story mode is now enabled, though it might still be buggy (was already in testing)
  • Fixed: allowed buildings in story mode should now save/load correctly. (sorry, existing save games aren't fixed)
  • Fixed: Lamp post now enabled correctly in story mode even if choose to bypass tutorials

