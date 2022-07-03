- Base claim fixes to hopefully make the dang thing work for doors
- Admin additions for server hosts (ability to add multiple steamIDs as admins of dedicated server)
- Admins can now kick, ban, kill, freeze/unfreeze movement, and teleport specific players to their location using the admin panel and with keyboard shortcuts while targeting a player
- Dedicated server fixes and config file options
- Combat logging removed / improved
- Torch holdable added (can sit on your back while lit to provide light without being held as well)
- Fireplaces added
- Campfire added (both of these will be used for cooking down the road but for now is mostly for looks)
- Item Salvager now correctly returns item amounts for stackable items
DeadPoly update for 3 July 2022
Patch 0.0.5d
Patchnotes via Steam Community
