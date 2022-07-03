 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 3 July 2022

Patch 0.0.5d

Build 9051851

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Base claim fixes to hopefully make the dang thing work for doors
  • Admin additions for server hosts (ability to add multiple steamIDs as admins of dedicated server)
  • Admins can now kick, ban, kill, freeze/unfreeze movement, and teleport specific players to their location using the admin panel and with keyboard shortcuts while targeting a player
  • Dedicated server fixes and config file options
  • Combat logging removed / improved
  • Torch holdable added (can sit on your back while lit to provide light without being held as well)
  • Fireplaces added
  • Campfire added (both of these will be used for cooking down the road but for now is mostly for looks)
  • Item Salvager now correctly returns item amounts for stackable items
