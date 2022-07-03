 Skip to content

INU update for 3 July 2022

Patch Notes - 202207

Last edited by Wendy

Dear all living things on earth.

  • Add new option "gaben", he is our legendary hero!
  • Add process for cleaning zombie icons on taskbar corner when application startup.
  • Fix to reduce the drawing load when a large number(30-) of sprites are specified.
  • Fix option "amount" range as from (1-99) to (1-666).
  • Fix problem with error window not showing when requirements are not met.
  • Fix click events to pass through always. (because if the click is blocked by a sprite that extends to the entire area, it will can't quit.)
  • Remove cursor-chasing, random-moving only now. (Will be reimplemented later.)
  • Remove context menu on taskbar-corner icon, exit to one action.
  • Remove sprite modificate(beta).
  • I lost my job, give me money for living. :(
  • Update Steamworks SDK 154.
  • Update store page description.

P.S.
I logged in for the first time in a long time. I don't know when the next login will be.
Thank you for your humorous review. It was glad.
I have received requests for add achievements, but since i forgot the steamworks specs, i will not be able to implement them.
Have a good Steam life!

Best regards,

