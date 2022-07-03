Dear all living things on earth.

Patch Notes - 202207

Add new option "gaben", he is our legendary hero!

Add process for cleaning zombie icons on taskbar corner when application startup.

Fix to reduce the drawing load when a large number(30-) of sprites are specified.

Fix option "amount" range as from (1-99) to (1-666).

Fix problem with error window not showing when requirements are not met.

Fix click events to pass through always. (because if the click is blocked by a sprite that extends to the entire area, it will can't quit.)

Remove cursor-chasing, random-moving only now. (Will be reimplemented later.)

Remove context menu on taskbar-corner icon, exit to one action.

Remove sprite modificate(beta).

I lost my job, give me money for living. :(

Update Steamworks SDK 154.

Update store page description.

P.S.

I logged in for the first time in a long time. I don't know when the next login will be.

Thank you for your humorous review. It was glad.

I have received requests for add achievements, but since i forgot the steamworks specs, i will not be able to implement them.

Have a good Steam life!

Best regards,