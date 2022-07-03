 Skip to content

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG update for 3 July 2022

v1.5.1 has been released.

Build 9051515

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvement
  • Because there are cases where the game does not work properly depending on the time setting of the playing environment, the game now prompts the player to restart the game when the time setting is not normal.
Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that prevented some items from being purchased correctly on Android/iOS.

  • Fixed an issue where some subscriptions were not being activated properly on Android/iOS.

    • For more information on these issues, please refer to this article.

  • Fixed a bug that in rare cases, the game crashes and cannot be started on iOS.

  • Fixed some text.

