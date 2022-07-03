 Skip to content

散落之瓣：華 - Falling Petals: Bloom Edition update for 3 July 2022

2022.7.3更新

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

1.選單中物品分類更加清晰化，讓玩家更容易瀏覽和尋找物品。(一覺起來怎背包長得不一樣了)
2.旅人手札中「屬性」的介紹增添輔助說明。

祝大家遊戲愉快！

