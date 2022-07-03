Update Notes for July 2nd

- Fixed a rendering problem with team indicators in online multiplayer
- Fixed some bugs in the tutorial
- Prevented team mode cheese where one player stands directly on top of another to block the winning player from getting any items by having item collisions on multiple players prioritize the player with fewer items
- Limited the number of items any player can hold to twice the amount they start the match with
- Items don't expire in team mode
- The fewest number of items in play is now limited to two per player in the match (used to be one)
- Merged solo play vs playing with friends character select so that you don't have to choose between the two from the main menu
- Some updates to bots to play better in team mode
Shell Out Showdown update for 3 July 2022
