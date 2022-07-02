 Skip to content

Swords and Sorcery - Underworld - DEFINITIVE EDITION update for 2 July 2022

July 2nd 2022 minor update:

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Dungeon ambient kept going when ambient sound was deactivated.
  • Kill stats were wrong: affected to player next in line.
  • Buff effects would sometimes not show in character sheet (but worked in combat).
  • Higher loot rates.
  • Targeting glitch (mobs with ranged specials would sometimes target out of melee characters with melee attacks).

