- Dungeon ambient kept going when ambient sound was deactivated.
- Kill stats were wrong: affected to player next in line.
- Buff effects would sometimes not show in character sheet (but worked in combat).
- Higher loot rates.
- Targeting glitch (mobs with ranged specials would sometimes target out of melee characters with melee attacks).
Swords and Sorcery - Underworld - DEFINITIVE EDITION update for 2 July 2022
July 2nd 2022 minor update:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update