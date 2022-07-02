 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WORLD OF PARANOIA update for 2 July 2022

MINOR ARRANGEMENTS

Share · View all patches · Build 9051260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small patch fixes a couple of minor bugs.

Changelog v1.23

  • Fixed a bug where a citizen included in the BlackList, if this died or escaped, despite not appearing in the list, the number of citizens in the blacklist still counted that citizen.
  • Fixed a small bug where loading a game from within another game would duplicate a citizen's name in the citizen list.
  • Small correction on the bar to adjust the sound so that the volume goes down or up when the bar is moved and not only when it is released.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link