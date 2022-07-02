MINOR ARRANGEMENTS

This small patch fixes a couple of minor bugs.
Changelog v1.23
- Fixed a bug where a citizen included in the BlackList, if this died or escaped, despite not appearing in the list, the number of citizens in the blacklist still counted that citizen.
- Fixed a small bug where loading a game from within another game would duplicate a citizen's name in the citizen list.
- Small correction on the bar to adjust the sound so that the volume goes down or up when the bar is moved and not only when it is released.
Changed files in this update