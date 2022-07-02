Update 1.030

New Features and Improvements
- Added saving and loading
- Several significant optimizations
- Warriors with melee weapons can move onto enemy walls from the accessible side to fight
Corrections and Fixes
- Fixed a crash that occurred on some hardware when attacking the AI
- Fixed a rare crash related to shadows
- Fixed a performance issue caused by units running out of ammo
- A human picking up a sickle to harvest at a pig farm did not return to the farm
- The displayed quantity of stored bows and slings was doubled when bronze or steel was unlocked
- Javelin armed warriors did not move to attack the enemy in melee in some cases where they should
- Defensive warriors did not counterattack wild animals
- Wild animals could not hit fleeing humans reliably
Balance
- Increased the spotting distance of buildings
- Decreased the starting population of the 'Nomad' AI
UI/UX
- Added an option to disable pasture luring once a wild animal arrives
- When removing a unit attached to a construct by right clicking their icon on the 'Attached' subtab, that subtab remains selected
- Selecting multiple constructs will show the first 10 attached units on the 'Attached' subtab
Changed files in this update