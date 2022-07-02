 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 2 July 2022

Update 1.030

Build 9051247

New Features and Improvements

  • Added saving and loading
  • Several significant optimizations
  • Warriors with melee weapons can move onto enemy walls from the accessible side to fight

Corrections and Fixes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred on some hardware when attacking the AI
  • Fixed a rare crash related to shadows
  • Fixed a performance issue caused by units running out of ammo
  • A human picking up a sickle to harvest at a pig farm did not return to the farm
  • The displayed quantity of stored bows and slings was doubled when bronze or steel was unlocked
  • Javelin armed warriors did not move to attack the enemy in melee in some cases where they should
  • Defensive warriors did not counterattack wild animals
  • Wild animals could not hit fleeing humans reliably

Balance

  • Increased the spotting distance of buildings
  • Decreased the starting population of the 'Nomad' AI

UI/UX

  • Added an option to disable pasture luring once a wild animal arrives
  • When removing a unit attached to a construct by right clicking their icon on the 'Attached' subtab, that subtab remains selected
  • Selecting multiple constructs will show the first 10 attached units on the 'Attached' subtab
