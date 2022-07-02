Cyclone - Update

An update has been released for Cyclone.
Changes in this update are:
- Added launch argument _-reset_radiostats. This will reset all sets relating to the radio achievement including the actual achievement.
- Added new setting: physssteps. Modifying this value will cause the engine to do more or less physics steps per frame. The default is 2.
- Added base bumper for the pedestal button.
- Increased player jump force from 4.25 to 5.0 due to player feedback.
- Increased player interact radius from 0.1 to 0.15.
- Decreased player max deceleration from 0.25 to 0.2.
- Fixed players getting trapped within Crash Course 05.
- Fixed objects from floating above a cyclone after a failed push.
- Fixed pedestal button from being pressed spammed.
- Radios will now start asleep until the player picks it up or awaken by a cyclone.
Changed files in this update