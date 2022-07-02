 Skip to content

Cyclone update for 2 July 2022

Cyclone - Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9051145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update has been released for Cyclone.

Changes in this update are:

  • Added launch argument _-reset_radiostats. This will reset all sets relating to the radio achievement including the actual achievement.
  • Added new setting: physssteps. Modifying this value will cause the engine to do more or less physics steps per frame. The default is 2.
  • Added base bumper for the pedestal button.
  • Increased player jump force from 4.25 to 5.0 due to player feedback.
  • Increased player interact radius from 0.1 to 0.15.
  • Decreased player max deceleration from 0.25 to 0.2.
  • Fixed players getting trapped within Crash Course 05.
  • Fixed objects from floating above a cyclone after a failed push.
  • Fixed pedestal button from being pressed spammed.
  • Radios will now start asleep until the player picks it up or awaken by a cyclone.
