Rodina 1.6.3: Jetpack Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9050859 · Last edited 2 July 2022 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy

The Inventory Updates continue with the Jetpack! Now a real inventory item, the Jetpack is found somewhere in the Mines in the Asteroid Belt!

Additionally, since some players may not have a Jetpack equipped when they visit the Mines, Xenos have installed Grav Elevator Beams in the mine entrances!

Next up, I will be departing from working on legacy items to add a new feature: Power Systems! This will add some brand new gameplay to Rodina!

RODINA 1.6.3