Rodina 1.6.3: Jetpack Released!

The Inventory Updates continue with the Jetpack! Now a real inventory item, the Jetpack is found somewhere in the Mines in the Asteroid Belt!
Additionally, since some players may not have a Jetpack equipped when they visit the Mines, Xenos have installed Grav Elevator Beams in the mine entrances!
Next up, I will be departing from working on legacy items to add a new feature: Power Systems! This will add some brand new gameplay to Rodina!
RODINA 1.6.3
-
New Feature: Jetpack item
-
New Feature: Grav Elevator Beams in mine entrances
-
Improvement: Turn down oppressive docking engine volume
-
Crash Fix: Repeated crash where entities would disappear around Vanguard Chunks due to LOD problems
-
Bugfix: Targeting in ship pilot mode
-
Bugfix: Fix headlamp and target scope being added over and over (also allow deleting headlamp and scope)
Changed files in this update