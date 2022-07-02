 Skip to content

The Legends of Tynedale update for 2 July 2022

Bamburgh Update

Build 9050847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tynedalers!

A small patch/ update before you! The internal decorators have been employed and a few examples of fumigations too (get thems nasty bugs out, like!)

Getcha swords n shields ready, ladies and gentlemen.

Hurrah!

