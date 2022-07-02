Update 020722

Content
- NPC jobs and occupations are now broadly functional:
- Farmers will sow seeds, water and tend to their plants, and harvest their crops to sell
- Miners will find nearby rocks and minerals to mine and sell
- Woodcutters will go to forests they know about to chop down trees, collect the wood and sell it
- Foragers will try and find plants to harvest and sell
- Storekeepers will stand at their stores - and that's pretty much it for now
- Initial paths will now generate between buildings in villages
- Very early crafting foundations are now present, letting players craft from ingredients they have using recipes they know
- Hills and mountain ranges generate more naturally with proper placement of trees and houses etc
- NPCs with jobs now have knowledge of a nearby location relevant to their job e.g. woodcutters will know about a forest
Quality of life
- Navigation performance is now slightly better
- Things will spawn in slightly better and more appropriate locations (e.g buildings, trees, plants)
Bug fixes
- Things won’t spawn underwater when they’re not supposed to
- Things won't spawn on beaches when they're not supposed to
- When things are supposed to disappear / be destroyed / be consumed this will actually happen (mostly)
- Held items won't get pushed by terrain if the player collides oddly with it
- Crystals and gems will generate as treasure in treasure chests again
- Renewable resources (e.g. plants) won't disappear when they've been fully harvested anymore
Changed files in this update