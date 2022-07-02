 Skip to content

EverWorld update for 2 July 2022

Update 020722

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content

  • NPC jobs and occupations are now broadly functional:
  • Farmers will sow seeds, water and tend to their plants, and harvest their crops to sell
  • Miners will find nearby rocks and minerals to mine and sell
  • Woodcutters will go to forests they know about to chop down trees, collect the wood and sell it
  • Foragers will try and find plants to harvest and sell
  • Storekeepers will stand at their stores - and that's pretty much it for now
  • Initial paths will now generate between buildings in villages
  • Very early crafting foundations are now present, letting players craft from ingredients they have using recipes they know
  • Hills and mountain ranges generate more naturally with proper placement of trees and houses etc
  • NPCs with jobs now have knowledge of a nearby location relevant to their job e.g. woodcutters will know about a forest

Quality of life

  • Navigation performance is now slightly better
  • Things will spawn in slightly better and more appropriate locations (e.g buildings, trees, plants)

Bug fixes

  • Things won’t spawn underwater when they’re not supposed to
  • Things won't spawn on beaches when they're not supposed to
  • When things are supposed to disappear / be destroyed / be consumed this will actually happen (mostly)
  • Held items won't get pushed by terrain if the player collides oddly with it
  • Crystals and gems will generate as treasure in treasure chests again
  • Renewable resources (e.g. plants) won't disappear when they've been fully harvested anymore
