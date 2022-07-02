Improvements & Fixes 1

FIXES
- Changed a bit discord gift logic. If still doesn't work, we will think about doing a complete rework.
- Mouse keys should be working fine with keybindind now.
- Fixed some Rhum Island maps.
CHANGES
- There's now a tooltip for achievements in character window.
- Rope Grap technique doesn't work on players anymore.
- Cave near the ship to Rhum Island is now a safe zone.
- Soul fruits can now be sold for 500 berries and now ask for a confirmation before eating.
- Coyotes strength increased.
- Mobs don't focus the highest damage dealer anymore.
Thanks for playing Pirate Souls!
Changed files in this update