Pirate Souls update for 2 July 2022

Improvements & Fixes 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9050264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES

  • Changed a bit discord gift logic. If still doesn't work, we will think about doing a complete rework.
  • Mouse keys should be working fine with keybindind now.
  • Fixed some Rhum Island maps.

CHANGES

  • There's now a tooltip for achievements in character window.
  • Rope Grap technique doesn't work on players anymore.
  • Cave near the ship to Rhum Island is now a safe zone.
  • Soul fruits can now be sold for 500 berries and now ask for a confirmation before eating.
  • Coyotes strength increased.
  • Mobs don't focus the highest damage dealer anymore.

Thanks for playing Pirate Souls!

