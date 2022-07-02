 Skip to content

Where's My Lunch?! update for 2 July 2022

Speedrun Update July 2nd

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A major update that aims to fix a slew of technical problems in the game while also adding a new game mode.

Full list of updates:

  • Added a new Speedrun Mode that includes a built-in timer and tracks the players best time
  • Enemies will stay in the janitor cart for 3 seconds after being let go
  • Updated the Main menu to have a level selector in each save slot
  • Added subtitles that can be toggled on and off
  • Changed the sound of the vacuum
  • Added achievements and a achievement checklist on the pause menu.
  • Added trees and background terrain the the outdoor level.
  • Optimized the rendering for better frame rate.
  • Fixed a bug that would load the player into the wrong spot.
  • Completely revamped the save system to (hopefully) be way more consistent
  • Removed herobrine
