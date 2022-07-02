Speedrun Update July 2nd

A major update that aims to fix a slew of technical problems in the game while also adding a new game mode.
Full list of updates:
- Added a new Speedrun Mode that includes a built-in timer and tracks the players best time
- Enemies will stay in the janitor cart for 3 seconds after being let go
- Updated the Main menu to have a level selector in each save slot
- Added subtitles that can be toggled on and off
- Changed the sound of the vacuum
- Added achievements and a achievement checklist on the pause menu.
- Added trees and background terrain the the outdoor level.
- Optimized the rendering for better frame rate.
- Fixed a bug that would load the player into the wrong spot.
- Completely revamped the save system to (hopefully) be way more consistent
- Removed herobrine
Changed files in this update