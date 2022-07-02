- You can change the beat unit with Numpad in the editor (ex. Press 0 to set 1/3, and increase/decrease beat by +, -)
- Fixed a bug where thumbnails were displayed as the last image in the workshop list
- End window UI renewal
- Life penalty can be set differently for each level
- Added a feature to show guide lines when matching you do sync calibration
- Retry added in the score screen
- Shrink Score UI
- Fixed a bug where Steam Workshop songs were not displayed in the list
rote² update for 2 July 2022
2022-07-02(v0.1.5)
