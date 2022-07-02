 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

rote² update for 2 July 2022

2022-07-02(v0.1.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 9050173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can change the beat unit with Numpad in the editor (ex. Press 0 to set 1/3, and increase/decrease beat by +, -)
  • Fixed a bug where thumbnails were displayed as the last image in the workshop list
  • End window UI renewal
  • Life penalty can be set differently for each level
  • Added a feature to show guide lines when matching you do sync calibration
  • Retry added in the score screen
  • Shrink Score UI
  • Fixed a bug where Steam Workshop songs were not displayed in the list
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link