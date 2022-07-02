 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Combots update for 2 July 2022

UPDATE 8.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9050018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • When spawning on a slope, the camera could move slightly, which also affected the stereo sound from your own bot
  • Sometimes when using the Drone, the camera was behind the map when destroying
  • Spawn Sphere were sometimes the wrong team color in DM
  • When connecting players in DM mode, the bot was not deleted, which also affected the incorrect display of robots from above

Changed

  • Increased distance between bases in Capture the Flag
  • Improved Directx optimization
  • New spawn system, now when you respawn you will have temporary protection (like in DM) and will spawn next to a random teammate who does not participate in combat

Added

  • Vulkan support (to enable add -vulkan to the launch options)
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link