UPDATE 8.0.0

Fixed
- When spawning on a slope, the camera could move slightly, which also affected the stereo sound from your own bot
- Sometimes when using the Drone, the camera was behind the map when destroying
- Spawn Sphere were sometimes the wrong team color in DM
- When connecting players in DM mode, the bot was not deleted, which also affected the incorrect display of robots from above
Changed
- Increased distance between bases in Capture the Flag
- Improved Directx optimization
- New spawn system, now when you respawn you will have temporary protection (like in DM) and will spawn next to a random teammate who does not participate in combat
Added
- Vulkan support (to enable add -vulkan to the launch options)
Changed files in this update