 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Colorful Creature update for 2 July 2022

TCC Beta 1.8.8.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9049916 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Features:
  • Updated Scribble Engine to the latest version, potentially gives slightly more performance and fixes a crash when you leave level editor
  • French and Italian translations are almost complete!
  • Added basic steam rich presence (please tell me if it works or not)
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed ukrainian translation
  • Fixed bug where you could click settings off screen (was partially fixed in the previous update but now fully fixed)
  • Fixed bug where the android pause button would appear on PC for ultra wide screens (thanks bumblebee)
  • Cleaned older bloated language code

Changed depots in lite branch

View more data in app history for build 9049916
Depot 1651681
Depot 1651682
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link