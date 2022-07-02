TCC Beta 1.8.8.2

Features:
- Updated Scribble Engine to the latest version, potentially gives slightly more performance and fixes a crash when you leave level editor
- French and Italian translations are almost complete!
- Added basic steam rich presence (please tell me if it works or not)
Bugfixes:
- Fixed ukrainian translation
- Fixed bug where you could click settings off screen (was partially fixed in the previous update but now fully fixed)
- Fixed bug where the android pause button would appear on PC for ultra wide screens (thanks bumblebee)
- Cleaned older bloated language code
Changed depots in lite branch