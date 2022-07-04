 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 4 July 2022

Table Improvements, Gamepad Support & U.I. Changes

Build 9049825

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Table Improvements

Practice Playground

  • Upper section barriers have been made much bouncier and more interactive.
  • Drop targets in the upper section have a bit more bounce and less friction.
  • The flipper on the upper-right hand side of the table has been scaled down and the position & angle has been slightly altered.
  • A hole was added next to the drop targets on the left-hand side of the table which teleports the ball randomly to one of the 2 new exit holes on the upper portion of the table.

Others

  • Practice Playground – Upper section has been made much bouncier and more interactive. A hole was added next to the drop targets on the left-hand side of the table which teleports the ball randomly to one of the 2 new exit holes on the upper portion of the table.
  • Training Tracks – Blockers next to the drop targets under the ramp are now much bouncier.
  • Blissful Builder – Minor adjustments to target locations on the upper platform.

Gamepad Support, U.I. & Bug Fixes

  • The joysticks can now be used to control the plunger. The appropriate settings can be found in the gamepad menu.
  • Gamepad controls screen menu has been reorganized.
  • Fixed a bug where the joystick nudge did not display the correct controls setting in the gamepad menu.
  • Fixed a bug on the settings menu where resetting the gamepad controls did not reset the nudge settings.

Notes from the Developer:

