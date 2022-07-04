Table Improvements, Gamepad Support & U.I. Changes

Table Improvements
Practice Playground
- Upper section barriers have been made much bouncier and more interactive.
- Drop targets in the upper section have a bit more bounce and less friction.
- The flipper on the upper-right hand side of the table has been scaled down and the position & angle has been slightly altered.
- A hole was added next to the drop targets on the left-hand side of the table which teleports the ball randomly to one of the 2 new exit holes on the upper portion of the table.
Others
- Training Tracks – Blockers next to the drop targets under the ramp are now much bouncier.
- Blissful Builder – Minor adjustments to target locations on the upper platform.
Gamepad Support, U.I. & Bug Fixes
- The joysticks can now be used to control the plunger. The appropriate settings can be found in the gamepad menu.
- Gamepad controls screen menu has been reorganized.
- Fixed a bug where the joystick nudge did not display the correct controls setting in the gamepad menu.
- Fixed a bug on the settings menu where resetting the gamepad controls did not reset the nudge settings.
Notes from the Developer:
- I have posted a roadmap, compiling everything planned for the game and the studio as well as chronicling the major updates in the game’s history.
- Stay tuned for next week’s update, it’s a good one!
