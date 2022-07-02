 Skip to content

Disinfection update for 2 July 2022

Bugfixes and Polish 2 for Patch 0.05d

Build 9049592

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed crash when starting Tutorial.
  • Fixed 'Accept Job' button not working in Tutorial.
  • Fixed Computer Core data dump not working in Tutorial.

Polish:

  • New EMP visual effects.
  • New EMP sounds.
  • EMP now affects the ship more, causing malfunctions such as lights exploding.
  • New hunting sound.
  • Removed small gap in Tutorial level.
  • Fixed some missing textures in Tutorial level.

Check our public Trello for the roadmap: https://trello.com/b/Yl5g8Qgo/disinfection-public
Head on over to our Discord to discuss the game and/or report bugs: https://discord.gg/vV7KDVMBZz

