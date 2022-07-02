Bugfixes and Polish 2 for Patch 0.05d

Bugfixes:
- Fixed crash when starting Tutorial.
- Fixed 'Accept Job' button not working in Tutorial.
- Fixed Computer Core data dump not working in Tutorial.
Polish:
- New EMP visual effects.
- New EMP sounds.
- EMP now affects the ship more, causing malfunctions such as lights exploding.
- New hunting sound.
- Removed small gap in Tutorial level.
- Fixed some missing textures in Tutorial level.
Check our public Trello for the roadmap: https://trello.com/b/Yl5g8Qgo/disinfection-public
Head on over to our Discord to discuss the game and/or report bugs: https://discord.gg/vV7KDVMBZz
