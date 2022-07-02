 Skip to content

兽设格斗前传：上 update for 2 July 2022

7月2日游戏优化公告

Share · View all patches · Build 9049586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、晓风招式【晓风之星】地面发动时重版攻击角度方向变化

2、拳喵招式【喵的转转转♪】攻击移动距离减少，无法命中蹲下中的对手

