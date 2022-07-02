7月2日游戏优化公告

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 9049586 · Last edited 2 July 2022 – 11:09:10 UTC
by Wendy
1、晓风招式【晓风之星】地面发动时重版攻击角度方向变化
2、拳喵招式【喵的转转转♪】攻击移动距离减少，无法命中蹲下中的对手
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed files in this update