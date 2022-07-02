 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 2 July 2022

Feature Friday - July 1, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

203.51

  • Creatures can now shank.
  • "Skills and powers"" are now just called "skills".
  • Droid scramblers are now considered metal.
  • Gave droid scramblers a commerce value.
  • Gas breathing mutations are now affected by the gas tumbler.
  • Mushroom cherubim now have more appropriate idealized features.
  • Mechanical urchin cherubim now have idealized features that match non-mechanical urchin cherubim.
  • When a creature is cloned via cloning draught or by a cloneling, the clone no longer carries over graftek grafts.
  • You can now select several artifacts at once to throw down the sacred well.
  • Added missing "molten wax drop" object.
  • Conveyor belts now have 64,000 HP, down from 250,000 HP.
  • Added a user interface option to disable most tile-based flashing and animation effects.
  • The same sound can no longer be played more than once in a single frame. This fixes several issues with sound volumes.
  • Unequipping the [redacted] via [redacted] of a [redacted] now angers [redacted] similarly to as if you had used [redacted].
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the stairs created by spiral borers to override the generation of normal stairs.
  • Fixed a bug that caused recharge sounds to sometimes play too loudly.
  • Fixed a bug that caused buggy dialog options like "MISSING_QUESTION" and "MISSING_ANSWER" to appear in village immigrants' dialogs.
  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible for 1-pound metal items to become coated with liquids.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the majority of encounters on the world map to become undiscoverable after reloading the game.
  • Fixed a bug that caused followers who end up on the world map for some reason to crash the game.
  • Fixed a bug that caused followers joining their leader from the world map to pass time as if you, the player, were traveling.
  • Fixed a bug that caused stingers to appear in the inventory.
  • Fixed a bug that caused krakens to fail to change their behavior in any way because of being terrified.
  • Fixed a bug that caused precognitive visions gained via sphynx salt injectors to continuously ask if you wished to return to the start of your vision.
  • Fixed a bug that caused unequipping the [redacted] to leave permanent attribute modifiers behind.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some sets of strange tubes to not be treated as plural.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused game state to not reset after reloading.
  • Fixed a bug that caused single-size penetration dice to explode infinitely.
  • Fixed a rare bug that caused the game to freeze on the Freehold splash screen.
  • Fixed a soft lock when speaking to Pax Klanq without Q Girl's climber blueprints.
  • Fixed a frequent crash caused by an interaction between temporal fugue and force bracelets.
  • Fixed errors in Kah and Nacham's dialogue.
  • Fixed some typos in polished gemstone descriptions.
  • Fixed a typo with rectangular bells.
  • [pets] Gloaming no longer respawns on the world map, forestalling a possible crash.

