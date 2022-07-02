- Added "Lens Effects" scene option- at wide angles barrel distortion is applied(fisheye effect), at narrow angles bokeh is applied(depth of field blur), on Gamepad use Left Stick Click to set focus point, on keyboard its SHIFT + RightClick
- Added new page of scene options to spawn dolphins, nukes and other stuff
- Changed 3 of the actor "flavors" to add more variation
- Bug fixes
Nightmare Puppeteer update for 2 July 2022
KINO update + dolphins and NUKES
