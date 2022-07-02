 Skip to content

Nightmare Puppeteer update for 2 July 2022

KINO update + dolphins and NUKES

Share · View all patches · Build 9048804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added "Lens Effects" scene option- at wide angles barrel distortion is applied(fisheye effect), at narrow angles bokeh is applied(depth of field blur), on Gamepad use Left Stick Click to set focus point, on keyboard its SHIFT + RightClick
  • Added new page of scene options to spawn dolphins, nukes and other stuff
  • Changed 3 of the actor "flavors" to add more variation
  • Bug fixes

Watch this vid to show you how to use the new stuff

