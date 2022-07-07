SUPPLY DROP | Patch 0.1.4

_Dear commanders,

Whilst we wrap up final preparations for your first Orbital Drop, we have some changes incoming to help smooth your journeys on Shoal. These include some fine tuning that is laying the groundwork for some exciting capabilities we'll be providing in the not-so-distant future.

See you on Shoal,

The Exec_

General

Fixed issue where the end of chapter 3 was stalling out

Upgraded to latest networking library (yes that also means we're working on multiplayer - more on that when we're ready!)

Audio

Upgraded to new version of audio engine

Fixed issues where audio was incorrectly reporting battle music at the start of ch2

Fixed audio memory leaks

Let us know what you're hoping for in the first Orbital Drop over in our Discord community where this week we dropped the latest version of the Basic Tutorial map for people to pull apart and see how it works. We weren't lying when we said everything was built with the in-game editor!

The first Orbital Drop will be arriving on July 19th and we can't wait to see what you think!