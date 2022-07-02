[v1.0.2] Patch Notes

Compatibility
- Fixed mc's frat being changed to Apes when loading a CK1 save
Newspaper
- Fixed newspaper trying to display an empty string
Story/Dialogue
- Fixed various dialogue typos and grammar mistakes
- Corrected dialogue flow during the scene "Aubrey introduces vote, the vote process, winner is..."
- Corrected dialogue flow during the scene "Nora and MC on Chicks front steps"
Path Builder
- Fixed tracker being cleared when loading a Path Builder save
Other Changes:
- Fixed missing image error on the end screen
- Fixed Lauren skipping over the mc's present opening during the Halloween party
Changed files in this update