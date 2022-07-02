 Skip to content

College Kings 2 - Episode 1 update for 2 July 2022

[v1.0.2] Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9048300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Compatibility

  • Fixed mc's frat being changed to Apes when loading a CK1 save

Newspaper

  • Fixed newspaper trying to display an empty string

Story/Dialogue

  • Fixed various dialogue typos and grammar mistakes
  • Corrected dialogue flow during the scene "Aubrey introduces vote, the vote process, winner is..."
  • Corrected dialogue flow during the scene "Nora and MC on Chicks front steps"

Path Builder

  • Fixed tracker being cleared when loading a Path Builder save

Other Changes:

  • Fixed missing image error on the end screen
  • Fixed Lauren skipping over the mc's present opening during the Halloween party

