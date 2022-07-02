 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 2 July 2022

1.4.1 - AI & Balance

Build 9048231

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TL;DR

  • AI is clever
  • Item pool rebalanced between shops
  • 3 new spells
  • Balance (most important are: earth tiles / water hydra / water pillar / sacrificial dagger)

Global

  • AI is clever (allies and enemies / levels based on invocations are harder)
  • Item pool rebalanced: specializations of Mercenary camp & library are more accurate
  • Poison tiles have their amount of poison displayed on the tile
  • New spell: air elemental
  • New spell: sonf of the archdeacon
  • New spell: confusion
Earth tiles
  • Earth tile (reworked): when a player ends its turn, now spawns a rock somewhere on the board if a piece is on the tile
  • Earth-Poison tile (reworked): rock is replaced by a big mushroom which applies 10 poison to adjacent pieces when destroyed
  • Earth-Ice tile (reworked): rock is replaced by an ice rock which freezes adjacent pieces when destroyed

Spells update

Wrath of Odmund
  • Power of the wrath is related only to the number of "Pact of Odmund" on the board
  • Duplicated pieces are now affected by the wrath
Water hydra
  • Uses tsunamis (instead of water bolts)
  • Knight effect (reworked): tsunamis turn tiles into water
Water pillar
  • Throws water bolts in all directions
  • Bishop effect removed
  • Knight effect (reworked): water bolts turn tiles into water
  • King effect (reworked): water bolts have bigger impacts
  • Water ascension (balance): casts waterfalls on all pieces (instead of enemies only)
Duplication
  • Costs 4 mana (instead of 6)
  • Costs 4 energy (instead of 3)
  • Summoning sickness is now 4 (instead of 2)
Infernal machine
  • Costs 5 energy (instead of 1)
  • Can be casted only once
  • Can't be casted in levels related to the infernal machine
Light angel
  • Knight effect (balance): only removes 1 mana max
  • King effect (balance): only adds 1 mana max
Hati
  • Ice ascension (reworked): removes frozen effect from friendly pieces
Grave stone
  • Now summons zombies next to enemy pieces

Items update

Sacrificial dagger
  • Does not generate mana anymore
  • Gives half of the piece's HP to your king
  • Costs 75 golds (instead of 100)
Sacrificial dagger+
  • Also generates mana (half of the piece's HP)
  • Costs 50 golds (instead of 150)

Levels

Water temple
  • Elementals don't add water to themself when they are activated
  • Elementals can't activate itself and attack the same turn
Ballroom
  • Kings start with 10 lightning less
  • Kings now move before using shock
Cathedral
  • Bishops start with 5 HP more
  • Level updated with the song of the archdeacon
Crystal cave
  • Will-o-the-wisps don't fire if there is no friendly piece around
  • Hard: will-o-the-wisps have king ability
Roof of the cathedral
  • Hard: Death now uses regeneration (instead of rotten land)
Golden fortress
  • Rooks are more agressive
Forgotten fortress
  • Pawns start with 5 HP and 25 holy less
  • Hard: rooks will not move anymore but can fire all 3 front directions
Conclave
  • Starts with 2 kings (instead of 1 queen & 1 king)
  • Pawns stat with 5 HP and 1 attack more
  • Holy wolf becomes angry at turn 10
  • Victory condition fixed

Fixes

  • Visual of "Pass Turn" button fixed in multiplayer
  • Pact of necrom: mana supply (visual inside the manabar) fixed
  • Duplication: Pigs & Wolves don't use T pose
