1.4.1 - AI & Balance

TL;DR
- AI is clever
- Item pool rebalanced between shops
- 3 new spells
- Balance (most important are: earth tiles / water hydra / water pillar / sacrificial dagger)
Global
- AI is clever (allies and enemies / levels based on invocations are harder)
- Item pool rebalanced: specializations of Mercenary camp & library are more accurate
- Poison tiles have their amount of poison displayed on the tile
- New spell: air elemental
- New spell: sonf of the archdeacon
- New spell: confusion
Earth tiles
- Earth tile (reworked): when a player ends its turn, now spawns a rock somewhere on the board if a piece is on the tile
- Earth-Poison tile (reworked): rock is replaced by a big mushroom which applies 10 poison to adjacent pieces when destroyed
- Earth-Ice tile (reworked): rock is replaced by an ice rock which freezes adjacent pieces when destroyed
Spells update
Wrath of Odmund
- Power of the wrath is related only to the number of "Pact of Odmund" on the board
- Duplicated pieces are now affected by the wrath
Water hydra
- Uses tsunamis (instead of water bolts)
- Knight effect (reworked): tsunamis turn tiles into water
Water pillar
- Throws water bolts in all directions
- Bishop effect removed
- Knight effect (reworked): water bolts turn tiles into water
- King effect (reworked): water bolts have bigger impacts
- Water ascension (balance): casts waterfalls on all pieces (instead of enemies only)
Duplication
- Costs 4 mana (instead of 6)
- Costs 4 energy (instead of 3)
- Summoning sickness is now 4 (instead of 2)
Infernal machine
- Costs 5 energy (instead of 1)
- Can be casted only once
- Can't be casted in levels related to the infernal machine
Light angel
- Knight effect (balance): only removes 1 mana max
- King effect (balance): only adds 1 mana max
Hati
- Ice ascension (reworked): removes frozen effect from friendly pieces
Grave stone
- Now summons zombies next to enemy pieces
Items update
Sacrificial dagger
- Does not generate mana anymore
- Gives half of the piece's HP to your king
- Costs 75 golds (instead of 100)
Sacrificial dagger+
- Also generates mana (half of the piece's HP)
- Costs 50 golds (instead of 150)
Levels
Water temple
- Elementals don't add water to themself when they are activated
- Elementals can't activate itself and attack the same turn
Ballroom
- Kings start with 10 lightning less
- Kings now move before using shock
Cathedral
- Bishops start with 5 HP more
- Level updated with the song of the archdeacon
Crystal cave
- Will-o-the-wisps don't fire if there is no friendly piece around
- Hard: will-o-the-wisps have king ability
Roof of the cathedral
- Hard: Death now uses regeneration (instead of rotten land)
Golden fortress
- Rooks are more agressive
Forgotten fortress
- Pawns start with 5 HP and 25 holy less
- Hard: rooks will not move anymore but can fire all 3 front directions
Conclave
- Starts with 2 kings (instead of 1 queen & 1 king)
- Pawns stat with 5 HP and 1 attack more
- Holy wolf becomes angry at turn 10
- Victory condition fixed
Fixes
- Visual of "Pass Turn" button fixed in multiplayer
- Pact of necrom: mana supply (visual inside the manabar) fixed
- Duplication: Pigs & Wolves don't use T pose
