ALPHA 1.6.3

NOTE: This update contains breaking changes. If you have purchased horses, this update might cause issues.
- Changes: Replaced all blueprint based AI to custom C++ AI System
- Changes: Replaced the blueprint based horse riding system to a custom C++ based riding system
- Additions: The horse has the ability to walk reverse, walk forward, trot, canter, gallop and sprint
- Additions: The horse rider has three different mount and dismount animations from either side, total off six animations
- Additions: More AI small camp locations attached to missions, thus more missions
- Additions: Added melee bandits AI
- Additions: Random bandits in random locations
- Fixes: The water well has no inventory to refill for water
Changed files in this update