Wild West Survival update for 2 July 2022

ALPHA 1.6.3

Build 9048219

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NOTE: This update contains breaking changes. If you have purchased horses, this update might cause issues.

  • Changes: Replaced all blueprint based AI to custom C++ AI System
  • Changes: Replaced the blueprint based horse riding system to a custom C++ based riding system
  • Additions: The horse has the ability to walk reverse, walk forward, trot, canter, gallop and sprint
  • Additions: The horse rider has three different mount and dismount animations from either side, total off six animations
  • Additions: More AI small camp locations attached to missions, thus more missions
  • Additions: Added melee bandits AI
  • Additions: Random bandits in random locations
  • Fixes: The water well has no inventory to refill for water
