Dota 2 update for 2 July 2022

ClientVersion 5355

Build 9048196 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

English Localization

  • DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod3_Name: Winter Tour
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod3_Dates: Nov 30, 2021 - Feb 21, 2022
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod_Event34_Name: Winter Tour
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod_Event34_Dates: Nov 30, 2021 - Feb 21, 2022

Items

  • Apex: AbilityValues/primary_stat reduced from 75 to 70 (-5)

conquest

Items

  • Town Portal Scroll: Added new attribute item requirements with value of 0
  • Town Portal Scroll: Added new attribute should be suggested with value of 0
  • Boots of Travel Recipe: Item purchasable reduced from 1 to 0 (-1)
  • Boots of Travel Recipe: Removed attribute ItemRequirements/01 with value of item_boots*
  • Boots of Travel Recipe: Added new attribute ItemRequirements/0 with value of 0
  • Boots of Travel Recipe: Added new attribute should be suggested with value of 0
  • item_recipe_travel_boots_2: Item purchasable reduced from 1 to 0 (-1)
  • item_recipe_travel_boots_2: Removed attribute ItemRequirements/01 with value of item_travel_boots*;item_recipe_travel_boots
  • item_recipe_travel_boots_2: Added new attribute ItemRequirements/0 with value of 0
  • item_recipe_travel_boots_2: Added new attribute should be suggested with value of 0
  • Boots of Travel: Should be suggested reduced from 1 to 0 (-1)
  • Boots of Travel: Added new attribute item requirements with value of 0
  • Boots of Travel 2 (Level 2): Should be suggested reduced from 1 to 0 (-1)
  • Boots of Travel 2 (Level 2): Added new attribute item requirements with value of 0
  • Dragon Lance: Item purchasable increased from 0 to 1 (+1)
  • Tome of Knowledge: Added new attribute item requirements with value of 0
  • Tome of Knowledge: Added new attribute should be suggested with value of 0

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
