Dota 2 update for 2 July 2022
ClientVersion 5355
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod3_Name:
Winter Tour
- DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod3_Dates:
Nov 30, 2021 - Feb 21, 2022
- DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod_Event34_Name:
- DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod_Event34_Dates:
Items
- Apex: AbilityValues/primary_stat reduced from
75to
70(-5)
conquest
Items
- Town Portal Scroll: Added new attribute
item requirementswith value of
0
- Town Portal Scroll: Added new attribute
should be suggestedwith value of
0
- Boots of Travel Recipe: Item purchasable reduced from
1to
0(-1)
- Boots of Travel Recipe: Removed attribute
ItemRequirements/01with value of
item_boots*
- Boots of Travel Recipe: Added new attribute
ItemRequirements/0with value of
0
- Boots of Travel Recipe: Added new attribute
should be suggestedwith value of
0
- item_recipe_travel_boots_2: Item purchasable reduced from
1to
0(-1)
- item_recipe_travel_boots_2: Removed attribute
ItemRequirements/01with value of
item_travel_boots*;item_recipe_travel_boots
- item_recipe_travel_boots_2: Added new attribute
ItemRequirements/0with value of
0
- item_recipe_travel_boots_2: Added new attribute
should be suggestedwith value of
0
- Boots of Travel: Should be suggested reduced from
1to
0(-1)
- Boots of Travel: Added new attribute
item requirementswith value of
0
- Boots of Travel 2 (Level 2): Should be suggested reduced from
1to
0(-1)
- Boots of Travel 2 (Level 2): Added new attribute
item requirementswith value of
0
- Dragon Lance: Item purchasable increased from
0to
1(+1)
- Tome of Knowledge: Added new attribute
item requirementswith value of
0
- Tome of Knowledge: Added new attribute
should be suggestedwith value of
0
Extra notes