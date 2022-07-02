Lava Level, Soul Catcher Evolve, and balance changes.

Hey everyone!
Hope you're all enjoying Fray Fight! We've got another update for you today!
Patch notes
- Spiders no longer try to avoid objects that have no velocity.
- Added lava theme and monsters.
- Added an evolved form of Soul Catcher.
- Increased the Ballista spawn rate.
- Barter now gives a 10% discount.
- Added knockback to the Ballista bolts.
- Ballista Bolts now despawn.
- Fixed an issue with Ballista, Odin's Orb, Heimdall's Halitosis, and Spikey ball not tracking damage for the end screen.
- Fixed an issue where Odin's Orb, Heimdall's Halitosis, and Spikey ball were not being affected by cooldown reduction.
- Reduced the base cooldown rate on Heimdall's Halitosis by 25%.
Changed files in this update