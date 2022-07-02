 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fray Fight update for 2 July 2022

Lava Level, Soul Catcher Evolve, and balance changes.

Share · View all patches · Build 9048044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Hope you're all enjoying Fray Fight! We've got another update for you today!

Patch notes

  • Spiders no longer try to avoid objects that have no velocity.
  • Added lava theme and monsters.
  • Added an evolved form of Soul Catcher.
  • Increased the Ballista spawn rate.
  • Barter now gives a 10% discount.
  • Added knockback to the Ballista bolts.
  • Ballista Bolts now despawn.
  • Fixed an issue with Ballista, Odin's Orb, Heimdall's Halitosis, and Spikey ball not tracking damage for the end screen.
  • Fixed an issue where Odin's Orb, Heimdall's Halitosis, and Spikey ball were not being affected by cooldown reduction.
  • Reduced the base cooldown rate on Heimdall's Halitosis by 25%.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link