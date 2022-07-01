Patch 1.0.7c - Wheels Up

CONTENT/FEATURES:
- Audio feedback when you buy/sell an item
- 2 vehicle spawns always have 100% to spawn a vehicle
- Few road blockades around the map, from police blockades to crashed helicopters
- Vendor that spawns in one location randomly across the map every time you play, look for an armoured ice cream truck
- Player audio when damaged
- Vehicle section added to tutorial
CHANGES:
- Bit of a different change, but removed glass from all vehicles
- SUV speed increased slightly
- Changed locations of some player spawns
- Adjusted all vehicle collision boxes
- Adjusted medical loot
- Adjustments to vehicle handling
- Doubled lamp light radius
- Weather is slightly louder now when entering an interior
- Adjusted loot for trash containers
- Reduced zombie peripheral vision
- Flip vehicle delay time reduced and will now teleport vehicle randomly slightly left or right
- Adjustments to zombie ambient audio
BUG FIXES:
- Fix for dropping items in buildables and loot containers
- Fix for pickup item collision when dropped
- Fixed not being able to drive vehicle after fuel drops to 0 and you refuel
- Can no longer get free building items from the vendors by clicking 'Place'
- Fixed some collision and placement of objects
- Fixed damage numbers when colliding with AI in vehicle
- Possible fix for first shot being slightly delayed
- Fix for scoping out in first person
- Fix for bug with reloading
- Collision fix on corner shop building
- More checks to fix 'Too close to wall' bug
