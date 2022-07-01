 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SurrounDead update for 1 July 2022

Patch 1.0.7c - Wheels Up

Share · View all patches · Build 9047924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CONTENT/FEATURES:

  • Audio feedback when you buy/sell an item
  • 2 vehicle spawns always have 100% to spawn a vehicle
  • Few road blockades around the map, from police blockades to crashed helicopters
  • Vendor that spawns in one location randomly across the map every time you play, look for an armoured ice cream truck
  • Player audio when damaged
  • Vehicle section added to tutorial

CHANGES:

  • Bit of a different change, but removed glass from all vehicles
  • SUV speed increased slightly
  • Changed locations of some player spawns
  • Adjusted all vehicle collision boxes
  • Adjusted medical loot
  • Adjustments to vehicle handling
  • Doubled lamp light radius
  • Weather is slightly louder now when entering an interior
  • Adjusted loot for trash containers
  • Reduced zombie peripheral vision
  • Flip vehicle delay time reduced and will now teleport vehicle randomly slightly left or right
  • Adjustments to zombie ambient audio

BUG FIXES:

  • Fix for dropping items in buildables and loot containers
  • Fix for pickup item collision when dropped
  • Fixed not being able to drive vehicle after fuel drops to 0 and you refuel
  • Can no longer get free building items from the vendors by clicking 'Place'
  • Fixed some collision and placement of objects
  • Fixed damage numbers when colliding with AI in vehicle
  • Possible fix for first shot being slightly delayed
  • Fix for scoping out in first person
  • Fix for bug with reloading
  • Collision fix on corner shop building
  • More checks to fix 'Too close to wall' bug
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link