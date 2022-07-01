 Skip to content

Kiteboarding Pro update for 1 July 2022

First July update

Share · View all patches · Build 9047846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where player wasn't pulling the bar to the hips
  • Water splashes a little further than before
  • Anisotropic default setting is now 4
  • Included "jump distance" and "last jump" in HUD
  • Improved iceberg visuals
  • Tweaks to physics
  • Tweaks to water shader

Known issues:

  • Game might have to be restarted after the first execution otherwise the framerate is not very stable
  • Water Shader is causing some performance issues: further optimization in an upcoming hotfix
  • Water Shader sometimes is not updated at start, so the water might look greenish
