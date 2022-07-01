First July update

- Fixed bug where player wasn't pulling the bar to the hips
- Water splashes a little further than before
- Anisotropic default setting is now 4
- Included "jump distance" and "last jump" in HUD
- Improved iceberg visuals
- Tweaks to physics
- Tweaks to water shader
Known issues:
- Game might have to be restarted after the first execution otherwise the framerate is not very stable
- Water Shader is causing some performance issues: further optimization in an upcoming hotfix
- Water Shader sometimes is not updated at start, so the water might look greenish
Changed files in this update