Share · View all patches · Build 9047724 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 22:39:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

BETA WEEKEND is LIVE NOW!

Beta Weekend starts NOW and runs through Tuesday!

2 New Intrinsic Modules

TONS of Variant Module Slot Changes

New Nose Art just for 'Merica!

Happy 4th Weekend!!

See you in game!

Join our Discord to stay up to date on all news and events!

https://discord.gg/galahad3093