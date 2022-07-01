Hotfix v.0.42a Gamepad Disconnects

This update may provide a fix for the bug that a very small segment of players experienced where their controller stopped working after leaving a game, and would not work again until restarting.

This bug may have been caused by an entirely unrelated system interacting oddly with some player's systems. It's not a bug I can replicate, but it seems to have alleviated the problem for some testers I brought into a beta today.

If you were/are affected by this issue, let me know in the comments if this has fixed the issue for you.