Available now!

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 1 July 2022

CHANGELOG

  • Summon Familiar, Puppet Wire and others skills breaking mobs with certains specific conditions are now fixed. The bug was blocking player with no reason in in the area
  • Moonvale Loot Table issues fixed, no more blockers in that area
  • Holy Fire cooldown changed to avoid spamming the spell [from 3 to 7 seconds]
  • Jarzothan bhv and stats fixed
  • Quest Journal issues that prevent you from scrolling an entire list of items, is now fixed
  • Vendors and Inventory issues that casused random freezes are now fixed
  • General prood reading and texts/typos fixes
  • Some mobs bhv and values have been iterated and improved
  • Fixed a minor issue that could happen when swapping weapons in the menu
  • Improved stability by fixing some minor glitches
