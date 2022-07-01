Available now!

CHANGELOG
- Summon Familiar, Puppet Wire and others skills breaking mobs with certains specific conditions are now fixed. The bug was blocking player with no reason in in the area
- Moonvale Loot Table issues fixed, no more blockers in that area
- Holy Fire cooldown changed to avoid spamming the spell [from 3 to 7 seconds]
- Jarzothan bhv and stats fixed
- Quest Journal issues that prevent you from scrolling an entire list of items, is now fixed
- Vendors and Inventory issues that casused random freezes are now fixed
- General prood reading and texts/typos fixes
- Some mobs bhv and values have been iterated and improved
- Fixed a minor issue that could happen when swapping weapons in the menu
- Improved stability by fixing some minor glitches
