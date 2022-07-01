 Skip to content

Theory of Poltaran update for 1 July 2022

Global update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9047134

Patchnotes via Steam Community


List of innovations:

  • Added music during boss battles
  • Added translation of the entire game into many languages: Spanish, German, Portuguese, Italian, French, Czech, Ukrainian, Hungarian
  • Now, after death, you can upload the save you need
  • Now there are 3D tags on all levels in case of difficulty in passing
  • Now the "RPG" weapon shoots automatically when the LMB key is pressed
  • Now every boss has a health indicator in numbers
  • Now a themed box will fall from each boss at death
  • Now each weapon has a description and its characteristics
  • Added audio accompaniment in cutscenes
  • Improved hint interface
  • Now, by pressing the "T" key, you can call up a hint
  • Expanded the "Yard" location
  • Now, after dying at the hands of the boss "Bull-like Sample", you appear in his arena
  • Added an intuitive hint when going to the "Selo" level

Error correction:

  • Fixed a bug where decals could be projected onto NPCs and the main character's weapons
  • Fixed a bug where the Mimic boss could not walk across the entire area of the game location
  • Fixed a bug where the boss "Bull-like Sample" could enter the water
  • Fixed a bug where there was no explosion effect from the "RPG" weapon projectile
  • Fixed a bug where a cigarette was missing from a smoking NPC
  • Fixed a bug where the boss "Mega-kulik" got stuck in buildings

As well as numerous minor changes!

