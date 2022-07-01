Global update 1.1

List of innovations:
- Added music during boss battles
- Added translation of the entire game into many languages: Spanish, German, Portuguese, Italian, French, Czech, Ukrainian, Hungarian
- Now, after death, you can upload the save you need
- Now there are 3D tags on all levels in case of difficulty in passing
- Now the "RPG" weapon shoots automatically when the LMB key is pressed
- Now every boss has a health indicator in numbers
- Now a themed box will fall from each boss at death
- Now each weapon has a description and its characteristics
- Added audio accompaniment in cutscenes
- Improved hint interface
- Now, by pressing the "T" key, you can call up a hint
- Expanded the "Yard" location
- Now, after dying at the hands of the boss "Bull-like Sample", you appear in his arena
- Added an intuitive hint when going to the "Selo" level
Error correction:
- Fixed a bug where decals could be projected onto NPCs and the main character's weapons
- Fixed a bug where the Mimic boss could not walk across the entire area of the game location
- Fixed a bug where the boss "Bull-like Sample" could enter the water
- Fixed a bug where there was no explosion effect from the "RPG" weapon projectile
- Fixed a bug where a cigarette was missing from a smoking NPC
- Fixed a bug where the boss "Mega-kulik" got stuck in buildings
As well as numerous minor changes!
Changed files in this update