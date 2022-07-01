Update v1.2.1

Maintenance update with some important changes:
- Fixed compatibility with rare cases of DirectX 10/11/12 games with non-standard initialization (e.g. South Park titles).
- Fixed possibly incorrect window size calculation when switching between windowed and full-screen mode with the same resolution.
- Fixed possible silent error that could occur with modern Windows versions when running apps under Microsoft AppVerifier.
- Modified colors of all themes. Minor layout changes.
- Temporarily disabled the Override Buffers feature in DirectX 12 games, since it is currently unstable with that API when V-Sync is enabled. This is mostly to nudge users into using the latency slider instead, since it's stable and can be changed in real-time. Details about the feature and recommended use guidelines will be added to the manual soon.
New features will be enabled in the upcoming versions.
Changed files in this update