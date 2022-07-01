- Updated the community modkit to reference the proper splash art. Thanks to pillar of the community SCOREGOBLIN for catching it and providing a fix.
Brigador: Up-Armored Edition update for 1 July 2022
Minor Modkit Update July 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
