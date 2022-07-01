 Skip to content

Brigador: Up-Armored Edition update for 1 July 2022

Minor Modkit Update July 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9047028

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the community modkit to reference the proper splash art. Thanks to pillar of the community SCOREGOBLIN for catching it and providing a fix.

Brigador Windows Content Depot 274501
Brigador Mac Content Depot 274502
Brigador Linux Content Depot 274503
Brigador Modkit & Level Editor Depot 468270
