V0.4.1.0 Released!

New game features:
- Added the ability to disable theme tags.
-- Disabling theme tags will prevent clients that have that tags from entering the application pool.
-- When an alternate client request has a theme tag that is disabled, the alternate request will be suppressed.
-- NOTE: Not all clients have received tags at this time. If you'd like to suggest existing or new tags for certain clients, please let us know on our Discord server!
- Added new transformation chamber upgrade, Crystal Reconstitutor, available in Marks 1 through 5.
-- Crystal Reconstitutor provide a small chance to reconstitute and re-use the older transformation crystal INSTEAD of using up a new one when attempting to retry calibration.
-- This applies both in the transformation minigame and in the autocalibration.
Balancing/Tweaks:
- Repeat random event cooldown raised to 14 days from 12 days.
New Random/generated clients:
- Video/gaming star and his girlfriend into a magical girl and tentacle monster. Requires fame level 4.
- Orchard owner to peach tree. Requires fame level 2.
- Broadway actor into literal cat burglar. Requires fame level 3.
- Diva into cardboard cutout of herself. Requires fame level 3.
New story clients:
- Bugged Out 3-part story, an entomologist, into an anthro hornet. By Pirate.
- Private Eyes, Always Watching You - VI
New random events
- Sharing In Your Success, a mid-game event where employees ask for a raise
- Heavy Rain, a negative event that can lower customers and clients
- Street Festival, a positive event that provides a large customer and client boost
- Historical Preservation Society, an opportunity to fund a local cause and prevent construction noise
- Spontaneous Research Opportunity, an early game event that can help advance research at the cost of infamy
- Modern Armor, an event where inanimation crystals can be sold for money at the cost of infamy
- Averting Attention, a high-priority punishing event requiring the highest level of suspicion
New products:
- Back to Nature Granola
- Tentacle Tea-Leaf Balm (no artwork yet)
New artwork:
- Bimbo Margharita Mix product artwork by Balile
- Himbo Mojito Mix product artwork by Balile
- Kitsune Crackers product artwork by Mizuho
- Miniaturizing Mints product artwork by Mizuho
- Back to Nature Granola product artwork by AcuteGabby
Bugfixes:
- Bugfix for certain cases where the sidebars could be clicked while interacting with a client and "disappearing" them before having the chance to transform them
- Bugfix for day ending not working when autosave interval is disabled
- Bugfix for buzzing sfx re-enabling despite the sfx being toggled off after starting a calibration retry
Other/Misc:
- Product reviews can now contain emojis
- Added a menu bottom to the top-left of the main game page that opens the pause menu, the same as pressing the Escape key.
Changed files in this update