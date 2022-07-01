 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Transformation Tycoon update for 1 July 2022

V0.4.1.0 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9047026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New game features:

  • Added the ability to disable theme tags.
    -- Disabling theme tags will prevent clients that have that tags from entering the application pool.
    -- When an alternate client request has a theme tag that is disabled, the alternate request will be suppressed.
    -- NOTE: Not all clients have received tags at this time. If you'd like to suggest existing or new tags for certain clients, please let us know on our Discord server!
  • Added new transformation chamber upgrade, Crystal Reconstitutor, available in Marks 1 through 5.
    -- Crystal Reconstitutor provide a small chance to reconstitute and re-use the older transformation crystal INSTEAD of using up a new one when attempting to retry calibration.
    -- This applies both in the transformation minigame and in the autocalibration.

Balancing/Tweaks:

  • Repeat random event cooldown raised to 14 days from 12 days.

New Random/generated clients:

  • Video/gaming star and his girlfriend into a magical girl and tentacle monster. Requires fame level 4.
  • Orchard owner to peach tree. Requires fame level 2.
  • Broadway actor into literal cat burglar. Requires fame level 3.
  • Diva into cardboard cutout of herself. Requires fame level 3.

New story clients:

  • Bugged Out 3-part story, an entomologist, into an anthro hornet. By Pirate.
  • Private Eyes, Always Watching You - VI

New random events

  • Sharing In Your Success, a mid-game event where employees ask for a raise
  • Heavy Rain, a negative event that can lower customers and clients
  • Street Festival, a positive event that provides a large customer and client boost
  • Historical Preservation Society, an opportunity to fund a local cause and prevent construction noise
  • Spontaneous Research Opportunity, an early game event that can help advance research at the cost of infamy
  • Modern Armor, an event where inanimation crystals can be sold for money at the cost of infamy
  • Averting Attention, a high-priority punishing event requiring the highest level of suspicion

New products:

  • Back to Nature Granola
  • Tentacle Tea-Leaf Balm (no artwork yet)

New artwork:

  • Bimbo Margharita Mix product artwork by Balile
  • Himbo Mojito Mix product artwork by Balile
  • Kitsune Crackers product artwork by Mizuho
  • Miniaturizing Mints product artwork by Mizuho
  • Back to Nature Granola product artwork by AcuteGabby

Bugfixes:

  • Bugfix for certain cases where the sidebars could be clicked while interacting with a client and "disappearing" them before having the chance to transform them
  • Bugfix for day ending not working when autosave interval is disabled
  • Bugfix for buzzing sfx re-enabling despite the sfx being toggled off after starting a calibration retry

Other/Misc:

  • Product reviews can now contain emojis
  • Added a menu bottom to the top-left of the main game page that opens the pause menu, the same as pressing the Escape key.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link